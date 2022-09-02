Dubai: Sri Lanka qualified for Super Four of the Asia Cup here with a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh in a crucial Group B match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. While Sri Lanka and Afghanistan qualified for Super Four from Group B, it was the end of the tournament for Bangladesh, who lost both their matches.

After the match, the Sri Lankan players stole the show with the ‘naagin’ dance. Sri Lanka’s star cricketer Chamika Karunaratne was seen doing the ‘naagin’ celebration in the dugout. The video has gone viral on the internet as fans are enjoying it a lot.

Sri Lanka Players Nagin Dance ? pic.twitter.com/GwOSWOs5nd ? (@StanMSD) September 1, 2022

Earlier, Chasing a challenging total of 184, Sri Lanka started off well, scoring 48 runs in the powerplay. But they soon found themselves in trouble at 77/4 in the ninth over. However, Kusal Mendis, helped by a series of let-offs, compiled a half-century (60 off 37) and kept Sri Lanka in the game. Once Mendis got out, captain Dasun Shanaka had the task of keeping the momentum and he took Sri Lanka close to victory with his crucial knock (45 off 33) before getting out in the 18th over.

At 158/7 in the 18th over, Sri Lanka’s hopes appeared done and dusted but Chamika Karunaratne gave some lifeline to the innings with his 16 off 10. Just when it looked like he will take Sri Lanka home, a suicidal run cost Karunaratne his wicket in the fifth ball of the 19th over.

Theekshana and Asitha Fernando, then, took the Sri Lankan team to victory.