SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 12:00 AM IST

Updated: April 30, 2023 10:08 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of SS vs CC, Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 1, Monday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

 

SS vs CC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, D Smith

Batters: D Smith, A Fletcher(VC), K Cottoy, H Campbell

Bowlers: K Hamilton

All-Rounders: S Descartes(C), S Joseph, A Alexis, A Kelshon

 

SS vs CC Probable XI

Saffron Strikers: Richard Rogers, Noel Shaba, Nelon Pascal, Augustine Camron, Benjamin Wavel, Clint Croney, Devon Smith(wk), Noel Smith(C), Heron Campbell, Andrew Kelshon, and Benjamin Wavel

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Chris Alexander, Akeem Alexis, Wendon Charles, Keron Cottoy, Shadrack Descartes, Imran Joseph, Sheldon Joseph, Alex Moses, Josh Thomas

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

