SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12

TOSS: The match toss between Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 1, Monday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

SS vs CC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, D Smith

Batters: D Smith, A Fletcher(VC), K Cottoy, H Campbell

Bowlers: K Hamilton

All-Rounders: S Descartes(C), S Joseph, A Alexis, A Kelshon

SS vs CC Probable XI

Saffron Strikers: Richard Rogers, Noel Shaba, Nelon Pascal, Augustine Camron, Benjamin Wavel, Clint Croney, Devon Smith(wk), Noel Smith(C), Heron Campbell, Andrew Kelshon, and Benjamin Wavel

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Chris Alexander, Akeem Alexis, Wendon Charles, Keron Cottoy, Shadrack Descartes, Imran Joseph, Sheldon Joseph, Alex Moses, Josh Thomas