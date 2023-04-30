SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 12:00 AM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 1, Monday, 12:00 AM IST
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's
SS vs CC My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: J Charles, D Smith
Batters: D Smith, A Fletcher(VC), K Cottoy, H Campbell
Bowlers: K Hamilton
All-Rounders: S Descartes(C), S Joseph, A Alexis, A Kelshon
SS vs CC Probable XI
Saffron Strikers: Richard Rogers, Noel Shaba, Nelon Pascal, Augustine Camron, Benjamin Wavel, Clint Croney, Devon Smith(wk), Noel Smith(C), Heron Campbell, Andrew Kelshon, and Benjamin Wavel
Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Johnson Charles (WK), Chris Alexander, Akeem Alexis, Wendon Charles, Keron Cottoy, Shadrack Descartes, Imran Joseph, Sheldon Joseph, Alex Moses, Josh Thomas
