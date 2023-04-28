SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 12:00 AM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

SS vs CC My Dream11 Team

Jervin Gian Benjamin, Javed Hazzard, Stephen Naitram, Shakim Charles, Ryan John, Haston Jackson (vc), Rishon Williams (c), Preston McSween, Shermon Lewis, Amikel Dubissette, Deyna George

SS vs CC Probable XI

Saffron Strikers

Rishon Williams, Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Stephen Naitram, Darel Cyrus (c), Delaney Alexander, Jamie Buddy, Kem Charles, Yusuf Jasat, Nicoby John, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis

Clove Challengers

Haston Jackson, Javed Hazzard (wk), Darron Nedd, Kellis Andrew, Shakim Charles, Preston McSween (c), Charles Reynold, Amikel Dubissette, Deyna George, Denzel Matthew, Jeron Noel