Best players list of SS vs CC, Saffron Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Clove Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 28, 2023 7:00 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

TOSS: The match toss between Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

SS vs CC My Dream11 Team

Jervin Gian Benjamin, Javed Hazzard, Stephen Naitram, Shakim Charles, Ryan John, Haston Jackson (vc), Rishon Williams (c), Preston McSween, Shermon Lewis, Amikel Dubissette, Deyna George

SS vs CC Probable XI

Saffron Strikers

Rishon Williams, Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Stephen Naitram, Darel Cyrus (c), Delaney Alexander, Jamie Buddy, Kem Charles, Yusuf Jasat, Nicoby John, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis

Clove Challengers

Haston Jackson, Javed Hazzard (wk), Darron Nedd, Kellis Andrew, Shakim Charles, Preston McSween (c), Charles Reynold, Amikel Dubissette, Deyna George, Denzel Matthew, Jeron Noel

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

