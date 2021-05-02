SSCS vs LBR – Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St Lucia T10 Blast

SSCS vs LBR – Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips St Lucia T10 Blast – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Laborie Bay Royals, 12 AM IST, 3rd May.

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Laborie Bay Royals will take place at 11:30 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

SSCS vs LBR My Dream11 Team

Julian Sylvester, Denlee Anthony, Quincy St. Rose, Xytus Emmanuel, Awene Edward, Shani Mesmain, Rick Moses, Sanjay Pamphile, Tyran Theodore, Michael Francois, Wayne Prospere

Captain – Denlee Anthony, Vice-captain – Rick Moses.

SSCS vs LBR Probable Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Ashely Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Kervell Prospere.

Laborie Bay Royals Awene Edward (c), Denlee Anthony, Michael Francois, Shervin George (wk), Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses, Daran Jn. Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Romain Ramroach, Quincy St. Rose

SSCS vs LBR Squads

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenacy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.

Laborie Bay Royals Awene Edward (c), Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St. Rose, Denlee Anthony (wk), Michael Francois, Shervin George (wk), Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses

