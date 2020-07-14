SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Gothenburg: Top Picks, Full Squad Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Match 5 July 14, 1:30 PM IST

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team And Picks

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Tips: On the first day of the league, Almhult CC lost all their three matches while Watan Zalmi won both their matches. Hisingen CC played two games – winning one while losing the other. Seaside CC played one match, winning it by six wicket.

Another T10 League in Sweden after the Stockholm event. This time the league is being held in Gothenberg. Seven teams are part of it including Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC. The matches will be spread across five days with Friday being the last day when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and finale will be played. The matches can be streamed live on FanCode but the broadcast isn’t available in India.

Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg

SSD vs JKP My Dream11 Team

Mokhtar Ghulami (captain), Muhammad Ismail (vice-captain), Imam Shaik, S Murthy, Ashiq Hussian, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Muhammad Qasim, Arfan Arif

Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Full Squad List

SSD: Ammar Zafar, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shreyas Murthy, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Zawar Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Ashiq Hussain, Harinder Koranga, Aditya Arora, Shivakumar Gangannavar

JKP: Mansoor Afzal, Tariq Bashir, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Qasim, Riaz Khan, Mustafa Zabiullah, Muhammad Munir, Adil Javiad Anand Kelkar, Usman Ali, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Ahmad Sohail Zia, Noor Husseinkhil, Talha Omer, Bhavya Patel