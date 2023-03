STA vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Isulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 11:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Stack CC vs Tally CC will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Isulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

STA vs TCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Srikar Yedla

Batter: Kashif Riaz(c), Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta

All-rounder: Khalid Butt, Abdul Haseeb Naeem, Mahmood Ahmad(vc)

Bowlers: Khaliq Ansari Anwar, Naveed Fakhr, Riaz Masurkar, Nadeem Khaliq

STA vs TCC Probable XI

Stack CC: Srikar Yedla, Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Shivkumar Gupta, Imran Nawaz, Mohammed Farook Shereef, Abdul Haseeb Naeem, Noman Sayeed, Khaliq Ansari Anwar, Naveed Fakhr, Riaz Masurkar, Nawaf Ahmed

Tally CC: Shamshad Ahmad, Shahid Amin, Kashif Riaz, Shahul Gulam, Khalid Butt, Mahmood Ahmad, Atif Mazhar, Nadeem Khaliq, Rizwan Ahmad, Talha Hussain, Tayyab Shaheen