Star English Duo Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023 - Check Tweet
CSK will face Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 on March 31 and ahead of the start of it, CSK has got a big boost.
New Delhi: The 2023 Indian Premier League is set to start in less than 10 days time. This season of world's richest franchise cricket league is going to be special for both fans and players. After a long period of 4 years, IPL matches will take place in their original home and away format. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings had a forgetful season last year, and will be eager to make a comeback this season. CSK has made some noticeable changes in its squad and have splashed out Rs 16.25 crore to acquire services of premier English all-rounder Ben Stokes. He can also be seen as a future captaincy option as well once Dhoni calls time on his playing career in IPL. There are several reports which confirm that this season might be former Indian captain's last IPL season. CSK will face Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 on March 31 and ahead of the start of it, CSK has got a big boost. Two of England's top all-rounders have joined the team's squad in Chennai. CSK took to Twitter on Friday to share a welcoming video of Ben Stokes joining Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of IPL 2023.
Ungal NanBEN in Namma Area! ?#WhistlePodu #Yellove ??@benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/5CC0YYSiKmChennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2023
Even though DJ Bravo will be missed as a player, as he announced his retirement from IPL last year after not being retained by CSK. The Chennai-based franchise also bought veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane for an amount of Rupees 50 Lakhs. While they roped in domestic talents such as Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma and New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson. Unfortunately the Kiwi bowler was ruled out of the tournament with an injury and is replaced by South African seamer Sisanda Magala.
