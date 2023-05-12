Star English Pacer Suffers Minor Injury Ahead Of Ashes 2023

The legendary cricketer has played 179 test matches and has bagged 685 wickets, which makes him the third-highest wicket-taker in test cricket of all time.

New Delhi: England has received a significant setback ahead of the Ashes 2023, which will be started on June 16, as pacer James Anderson has sustained a minor injury.

Anderson got injured while playing for Lancashire in the match against Somerset in the ongoing County Championship. However, the Lancashire management has only passed the information that he sustained an injury, but the seriousness of the injury is yet to be known. A spokesperson from the Lancashire cricket club has said that Anderson's situation is still being monitored, and there is no confirmed update on his return to the ground.

"Jimmy is off the field with a minor issue, which is currently being assessed," the spokesperson said, as Daily Mail quoted.

The 40-year-old is one of the most crucial bowlers for the English side, and with Jofra Archer also struggling with injury, Anderson's injury news is a matter of grave concern for the England Cricket team. The legendary cricketer has played 179 test matches and has bagged 685 wickets, which makes him the third-highest wicket-taker in test cricket of all time.

The first test of Ashes 2023 is to be played from 16-20 June at the Edgbaston cricket ground; Birmingham and both England and Australia are willing to go no stone unturned to win one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments around the globe. If Anderson's injury is more impactful than it has been judged, it could be a massive blow to the English side's hopes of winning the Ashes 2023, as he is their most crucial bowling weapon in test cricket.

Australia has announced their squad for the Ashes 2023. Pacer Pat Cummins is all set to lead Australia with Steve Smith as vice-captain, and England's squad has yet to be announced.