Big Blow For LSG! Jaydev Unadkat Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 - Reports
Jaydev Unadkat suffered a shoulder injury during the nets session
New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a left shoulder injury that he sustained on Sunday while practising in the nets. Since he is a part of India squad for World Test Championship final against Australia, which will begin on June 7 at The Oval, it is very crucial for him to recover for the tournament.
On Sunday Unadkat was bowling his first ball in the Lucknow nets when his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the net up. He had an awkward fall in which his hurt his shoulder. The video of Unadkat's getting injured was shared by Indian Premier League's official Twitter handle.
See you back on the field soon @JDUnadkat
Wishing a quick recovery to the left-arm pacer ????#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/w57d7DMadN
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023
Super Giants made the decision to have Unadkat leave the IPL after consulting with the board's medical team. He is anticipated to travel to Bengaluru's NCA for rehabilitation in order to get healthy enough to travel to England for the WTC final versus Australia.
Unadkat's injury occurred the same day as KL Rahul's, who suffered a right leg injury while pursuing a ball in the outfield during the second over of Monday night's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
After an absence of 12 years, he participated in India's recently concluded Test series against Australia and Bangladesh. Unadkat guided Saurashtra to victory in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final with nine wickets, however he was unable to feature in the playing XI of any of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 matches.
COMMENTS