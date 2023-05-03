New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a left shoulder injury that he sustained on Sunday while practising in the nets. Since he is a part of India squad for World Test Championship final against Australia, which will begin on June 7 at The Oval, it is very crucial for him to recover for the tournament.

On Sunday Unadkat was bowling his first ball in the Lucknow nets when his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the net up. He had an awkward fall in which his hurt his shoulder. The video of Unadkat's getting injured was shared by Indian Premier League's official Twitter handle.