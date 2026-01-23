Star New Zealand player ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup, Klye Jamieson steps in, his name is…

New Zealand star ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Kyle Jamieson replaces him ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Klye Jamieson

New Zealand’s pacer Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after suffering a hamstring injury during the SA20 tournament. The injury occurred in his first over for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town last Sunday. Scans later confirmed the tear was serious, prompting New Zealand to call up Kyle Jamieson as Milne’s replacement in the World Cup squad.

Adam Milne’s injury and career stats

Milne, who has played 56 T20Is for New Zealand, has taken 65 wickets at an average of 24.64.

Recently, he was representing Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20 season four, where he took 11 wickets in nine matches at an impressive average of 16.27, including a four-wicket haul.

His injury comes as a major blow to the team, especially after his consistent performances in domestic and franchise cricket leading up to the tournament.

Kyle Jamieson replaces him

The 31-year-old Jamieson was originally named as a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Kyle Jamieson has already impressed during New Zealand’s tour of India:

Took six wickets in New Zealand’s historic first-ever ODI series win in India

Claimed a four-wicket haul in the first ODI

Bowled 2/54 in the first T20I at Nagpur

Coach Rob Walter on the change

Black Caps coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Milne’s injury: “We’re all gutted for Adam. He had worked hard to get ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best during his eight games for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. It’s unfortunate timing, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Speaking about Jamieson, Walter added: “It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He is an important member of our pace attack and has hit the ground running. He’s a hard worker with a good skill set and experience, which will be valuable for the tournament.”

Walter also confirmed that a replacement travelling reserve will be announced soon.

New Zealand’s World Cup Schedule

New Zealand will play their first World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8. The Kiwis are in Group D along with South Africa, Canada, UAE, and Afghanistan.

New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi