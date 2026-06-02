Star player from Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals gets India call-up as…,for Afghanistan test, his name is…

Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi Dar, whose non-selection in the Indian Test squad invited widespread criticism, has been summoned by the team management along with five others to bowl in the nets ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 6.

Besides Auqib, wiry UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has also been asked to bowl in the nets as the Afghanistan team is expected to have a few wrist spinners.

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Delhi Capitals star Auqib Nabi earns India camp call-up

The other players called to bowl in the camp are left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar, left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, find of IPL Prince Yadav, and off-spinner Saransh Jain.

“Gurjapneet Singh, Auqib Nabi, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari and Shivang Kumar have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build up to the Test,” a BCCI release stated.

“Yes Auqib Nabi has been asked to join the India nets. It is not just Auqib but there are six others, who have also been called to join the India nets. Due to extreme weather conditions, the two premier fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna can’t go flat out in the nets after a gruelling three games in seven days with travel. The batters would need adequate practice,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.

Both Siraj and Prasidh played Qualifier 1, 2 and final in a space of five days including travelling to Dharamsala, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad respectively.

Auqib Nabi names standby after impressive Ranji Trophy campaign

Auqib, who got 60 wickets to become highest wicket-taker while guiding Jammu and Kashmir to Ranji Trophy triumph, was pipped by gangly Punjab paceman Gurnoor Brar in the Indian team.

The J&K medium pacer’s omission had caused a furore with former India skipper and ex-chairman of selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar questioning the sanctity of Ranji Trophy if performances in the tournament weren’t rewarded.

It is understood that Auqib hasn’t yet been included in the 15-member squad but he is among the stand-bys.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are three pacers in the 15 and only if one of the three has a niggle, will Auqib be included in the 15.

The Indian team will have its first practice session on Tuesday afternoon but all the players, who were part of the IPL final, are unlikely to train on the opening day.

For the record, seven Gujarat Titans players (skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar and Washington Sundar) are part of Test squad.