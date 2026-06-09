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Star player from CSK set to attend Jharkhand T20 League opening ceremony in Ranchi

The inaugural Jharkhand T20 League is set for a grand launch in Ranchi with six teams battling for the title. A legendary cricket figure will headline the opening ceremony, while fans can watch all matches live and enjoy free entry throughout the tournament.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 09, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Published On Jun 09, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 09, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Jharkhand T20 League 2026

Jharkhand T20 League 2026

The inaugural Jharkhand T20 Cricket League, being organised on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin at the JSCA International Stadium complex in Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said.

The tournament is being conducted by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in accordance with BCCI guidelines. A total of 27 matches will be played among six franchise teams. Preparations for the event are in the final stages.

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MS Dhoni to attend opening ceremony

Indian cricket legend and Jharkhand’s most prominent cricket icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will attend the opening ceremony as the chief guest. JSCA Vice-President Sanjay Pandey said Dhoni has confirmed his presence.

The ceremony will be held after the conclusion of the opening match. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor will also perform on the occasion.

The participating teams are Chotanagpur Royals, Ranchi Titans, Koylanchal Super Kings, Jamshedpur Steelers, Dhanbad Diamonds, and Santhal Strikers.

A total of 24 matches will be played in the league stage, followed by two semi-finals on June 22 and the final on June 23.

The opening match on June 10 will be played between Chotanagpur Royals and Ranchi Titans at 12 noon, followed by the second match between Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers on the same day.

Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy to miss tournament

However, cricket fans have received a setback ahead of the tournament, as Jharkhand’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will not participate due to his commitments with the Indian team. All-rounder Anukul Roy is also unavailable as he is on tour to Sri Lanka with the India A side.

Free entry and live broadcast for fans

According to JSCA, two matches will be played each day during the league phase the first in the afternoon and the second in the evening.

All matches will be telecast live on Jio Hotstar and DD Sports. Entry to the stadium has been kept free for spectators, and fans can watch the matches without paying anything.

The first semi-final on June 22 will be played between Team 1 and Team 4, while the second semi-final will see Team 2 take on Team 3. The winners will face off in the final on June 23 to decide the first champion of the Jharkhand T20 League.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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