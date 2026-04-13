Star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH, Ishan Kishan misses century but joins elite club vs RR match

Ishan Kishan came agonizingly close to a century but fell for 91, joining elite list as SRH posted 216 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Ishan Kishan milestones

Ishan Kishan joins elite club: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan played a blazing knock to lead his team’s charge against Rajasthan Royals. He came close to scoring a century but fell short on 91. However, his explosive innings helped him join an elite list in IPL history.

After openers Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (18) departed early, all eyes were on Kishan at No. 3. He rose to the occasion brilliantly, playing aggressively from the very first ball. He reached his fifty in just 30 deliveries and then accelerated even further.

Kishan falls short of century

Kishan was cruising towards a hundred when he was dismissed for 91 off 44 balls by Sandeep Sharma. His fiery knock was studded with eight fours and six sixes. Notably, this was the fourth time Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Kishan in 10 innings.

Kishan joins Warner and Bairstow in nervous nineties club

With this score, Ishan Kishan became the third Sunrisers Hyderabad batter to get out in the nervous nineties. He joined the star likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who have also suffered the same fate in the past.

Ishan Kishan overtakes KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar

Kishan also became the second-highest scorer by a captain against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar.

Ishan Kishan vs Sandeep Sharma in IPL

Ishan Kishan has had a mixed record against Sandeep Sharma in the Indian Premier League. In 4 dismissals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has scored 82 runs off 51 balls at an average of 20.5 and a strike rate of 160.78. Notably, Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Kishan four times in just 10 innings, making him one of the bowlers who has troubled the explosive left-hander the most.

SRH post 216

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a formidable 216 for 6 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 91 off 44 balls. Heinrich Klaasen contributed 40 off 26, Nitish Kumar Reddy made 28 off 13, and Salil Arora remained not out on 24 off 13. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head failed to make an impact.

Debutants Hinge and Sakib shine

In reply, Rajasthan Royals were blown away for 159 in 19 overs, handing SRH a comfortable 57-run victory. Debutant pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain stole the show, picking four wickets each. Hinge created history by taking three wickets in the very first over of an IPL innings.

Hinge and Hussain together took eight wickets for just 58 runs, completely dismantling RR’s strong batting line-up.