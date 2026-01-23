Star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK sends strong MESSAGE to selectors ahead of T20 World Cup, his name is…

An overlooked Indian star delivered a stunning innings for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. Find out who it was.

Star India batter Sarfaraz Khan struck a fluent double century off 206 balls for Mumbai against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Fifth First-Class double hundred for the Mumbai batter

Sarfaraz registered the fifth first-class double hundred of his career, as he was eventually dismissed for 227 off 219 deliveries. His knock featured 19 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 103.65, including 45 runs taken off India pacer and Hyderabad skipper Mohammed Siraj in just 39 balls.

He also shared a 249-run stand with stand-in skipper Siddhesh Lad (104) for the fourth wicket, steering Mumbai past 500 after the side had slipped to 82-3. His innings has helped turn the match firmly in Mumbai’s favour, as Sarfaraz also went past 5,000 first-class runs.

Sarfaraz Khan smashed 227 runs from just 219 balls including 19 fours and 9 sixes at 103.65 SR for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad.



What a remarkable innings by Sarfaraz Khan – What a player in first-class cricket. ðŸ«¡#SarfarazKhan #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/Msj8hwGsBH — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) January 23, 2026

Record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy performance

This is not all, Sarfraz showcases his peak batting and proves once more why he is considered one of the greatest wicketkeepers in cricket history. However, Sarfaraz Khan stood on the ground like a one-man army. Earlier, Mumbai’s wicketkeeper took on several bowlers against Punjab at the Jaipuriya Vidhyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The right-handed star player reached his half-century in just 15 balls. The fastest by an Indian male batter in List A cricket, breaking the record of reaching the mark in 16 deliveries previously held by Abhijit Kale and Atit Sheth.

Last India appearance and push for national recall

Sarfaraz eventually finished as Mumbai’s top scorer in the 50-over tournament with 303 runs coming at a strike rate of 190.56. Sarfaraz last featured for India in a Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November 2024, but has continued to press his case for a recall into the national set-up with consistent domestic performances.

Chennai Super Kings secure Sarfaraz for IPL 2026

He was Mumbai’s second-highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with 329 runs in seven matches at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.80. Sarfaraz also earned an IPL 2026 contract with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his base price of Rs. 75 lakh.



( Inputs from IANS )