Stare At Someone Like Anderson Is Staring At Kohli: ICC’s Viral Image Draws Hilarious Reactions On Twitter
James Anderson And Virat Kohli Sharing A Laugh Draws Hilarious Reactions On Twitter (@ICC)

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 1: The much-anticipated Test match between England and India at Edgbaston is underway with India in a spot of bother, having lost both their openers after being sent in to bat first. The much-awaited contest between Virat Kohli and James Anderson would have got most of us glued to our television sets and those at the stadium at the edge of their seats but rain played spoilsport with umpires forced to take early lunch.

As players were walking off the field, James Anderson was seen sharing a laugh with former India captain Virat Kohli. The candid picture shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account has now gone viral with netizens coming up with hilarious reactions.

Here’s A Look At Some Of The Tweets:

With the pitch doing fair bit for the bowlers, it will be a challenge for batters of the both teams to score runs at Edgbaston.