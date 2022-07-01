Stare At Someone Like Anderson Is Staring At Kohli: ICC’s Viral Image Draws Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

<strong>India vs England, 5th Test, Day 1:</strong> The much-anticipated Test match between England and India at Edgbaston is underway with India in a spot of bother, having lost both their openers after being sent in to bat first. The much-awaited contest between Virat Kohli and James Anderson would have got most of us glued to our television sets and those at the stadium at the edge of their seats but rain played spoilsport with umpires forced to take early lunch. <p></p> <p></p>As players were walking off the field, James Anderson was seen sharing a laugh with former India captain Virat Kohli. The candid picture shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account has now gone viral with netizens coming up with hilarious reactions. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here's A Look At Some Of The Tweets:</strong> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy to king .....Whole world think u r finished ? <p></p>Then king gives this reaction</p> <p></p> ???? (@itsvish95) <a href="https://twitter.com/itsvish95/status/1542831843506278400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy :- Where is new era captain of Ind?? <p></p>Kohli :- ??? <a href="https://t.co/8HK5TM8LGW">pic.twitter.com/8HK5TM8LGW</a></p> <p></p> . (@Niklausrahul) <a href="https://twitter.com/Niklausrahul/status/1542832369865936896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy- can i tell you joke <p></p>Virat - what? <p></p>Jimmy- they want to add Zimbabwe in fab4 <p></p>Virat-?????</p> <p></p> wade Wilson (@stombreaker18) <a href="https://twitter.com/stombreaker18/status/1542832483229908993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy - I'll take your wicket <p></p>Virat - Nice Joke mate !</p> <p></p> sYed KhaliQ (@YKhaliqH_7) <a href="https://twitter.com/YKhaliqH_7/status/1542831292244701184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy:- I won't retire before your 71st century <p></p>Kohli:- Mate seriously!!! ??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a></p> <p></p> Debasish Sahoo (@Debasis87228263) <a href="https://twitter.com/Debasis87228263/status/1542834076062994433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Does it ever drive you crazy <p></p>How fast the night changes ? <a href="https://t.co/x0rIsLmqgj">pic.twitter.com/x0rIsLmqgj</a></p> <p></p> siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) <a href="https://twitter.com/_sectumsempra18/status/1542834970867163136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy to Virat: Reporters are saying that this is the last time we are facing each other <p></p> <p></p>Le Virat:???</p> <p></p> Vishal Singh (@Vishals37347299) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vishals37347299/status/1542835979719176192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jimmy: Can you give me your wicket? ? <p></p>King: Kya? Majak kar rahe aap ! ?</p> <p></p> Venkata Siva Sai Nikhil (@iamkvssn) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamkvssn/status/1542833860882288640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Bhai tu wahi h na jo last test me captain tha !!</p> <p></p> Boy Next Door (@boynEXttdooor) <a href="https://twitter.com/boynEXttdooor/status/1542831522142887936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We're only gettin' older, baby <p></p>And I've been thinkin' about it lately <p></p>Does it ever drive you crazy <p></p>Just how fast the night changes?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JamesAnderson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JamesAnderson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/testcricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#testcricket</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edgbaston?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edgbaston</a> <a href="https://t.co/5f2wSRXOKQ">pic.twitter.com/5f2wSRXOKQ</a></p> <p></p> Anash (@_i_a_m_Indian_) <a href="https://twitter.com/_i_a_m_Indian_/status/1542861474552377344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Stare at someone the way James Anderson is staring at Virat Kohli.? <a href="https://t.co/LSbbrXDXpD">pic.twitter.com/LSbbrXDXpD</a></p> <p></p> Akshat (@AkshatOM10) <a href="https://twitter.com/AkshatOM10/status/1542836507488096256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>With the pitch doing fair bit for the bowlers, it will be a challenge for batters of the both teams to score runs at Edgbaston.