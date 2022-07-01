Stare At Someone Like Anderson Is Staring At Kohli: ICC’s Viral Image Draws Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 1: The much-anticipated Test match between England and India at Edgbaston is underway with India in a spot of bother, having lost both their openers after being sent in to bat first. The much-awaited contest between Virat Kohli and James Anderson would have got most of us glued to our television sets and those at the stadium at the edge of their seats but rain played spoilsport with umpires forced to take early lunch.

As players were walking off the field, James Anderson was seen sharing a laugh with former India captain Virat Kohli. The candid picture shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account has now gone viral with netizens coming up with hilarious reactions.

Here’s A Look At Some Of The Tweets:

Jimmy to king …..Whole world think u r finished ? Then king gives this reaction ???? (@itsvish95) July 1, 2022

Jimmy :- Where is new era captain of Ind?? Kohli :- ??? pic.twitter.com/8HK5TM8LGW . (@Niklausrahul) July 1, 2022

Jimmy- can i tell you joke Virat – what? Jimmy- they want to add Zimbabwe in fab4 Virat-????? wade Wilson (@stombreaker18) July 1, 2022

Jimmy – I’ll take your wicket Virat – Nice Joke mate ! sYed KhaliQ (@YKhaliqH_7) July 1, 2022

Jimmy:- I won’t retire before your 71st century Kohli:- Mate seriously!!! ??#INDvsENG #ENGvIND Debasish Sahoo (@Debasis87228263) July 1, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazy How fast the night changes ? pic.twitter.com/x0rIsLmqgj siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) July 1, 2022

Jimmy to Virat: Reporters are saying that this is the last time we are facing each other Le Virat:??? Vishal Singh (@Vishals37347299) July 1, 2022

Jimmy: Can you give me your wicket? ? King: Kya? Majak kar rahe aap ! ? Venkata Siva Sai Nikhil (@iamkvssn) July 1, 2022

Bhai tu wahi h na jo last test me captain tha !! Boy Next Door (@boynEXttdooor) July 1, 2022

Stare at someone the way James Anderson is staring at Virat Kohli.? pic.twitter.com/LSbbrXDXpD Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 1, 2022

With the pitch doing fair bit for the bowlers, it will be a challenge for batters of the both teams to score runs at Edgbaston.