Step By Step Process To Book Tickets For IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 And Eliminator In Chennai Online

The IPL 2023 tickets for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are up for sale. Here's step by step process to book tickets for IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

New Delhi: The IPL 2023 has been one of the best editions of the tournament. The event is in its final week yet there is no confirmation which teams will make it to the playoffs. Gujarat Titans are the only team who have secured a place in the top 4 so far. Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

LSG and CSK are just one win away from booking a berth in the playoffs while RCB and MI also have a great chance of making it through. However, the points table is so clustered that even one loss can end the team's campaign in IPL.

Gujarat Titans have confirmed a place in Qualifier 1 and will play the second-ranked team in the points table on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Eliminator, which will be played between the third and fourth ranked team, will be played on May 24 at the same venue. The loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of Eliminator will meet in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 26 while the final will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 Playoffs Complete Schedule Qualifier 1: Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium, May 23 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM

Eliminator: Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium, May 24 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM

Qualifier 2: Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), May 26 (Friday) 7:30 PM

Final: Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), May 28 (Sunday) 7:30 PM

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 And Eliminator Ticket Price The minimum price for a ticket in Qualifier 1 and Eliminator is 2000 INR while the costliest ticket comes at a price of 5000 INR.