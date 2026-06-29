Stephen Eustaquio delivers historic goal as Canada reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals

Canada’s dream run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 continued in dramatic fashion after a stoppage-time goal sent the co-host nation into the quarter-finals for the first time in history. It was a night of celebration for the home fans, but inside the Canadian camp, the focus quickly shifted to the challenges that still lie ahead.

Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, whose late strike sealed the memorable victory over South Africa, admitted the moment was special but insisted the team has much bigger ambitions in the tournament.

Eustaquio delivers when Canada needed him most

For long periods, South Africa defended deep and frustrated Canada’s attacking players. The hosts controlled possession and created the better opportunities, but finding the breakthrough proved difficult as the match appeared destined for extra time.

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That changed in stoppage time when Eustaquio arrived at the perfect moment to fire home the winning goal and send the Canadian supporters into wild celebrations.

The midfielder’s goal was his first for Canada since late 2023 and his fourth international goal on American soil. Most importantly, it gave Canada its first-ever victory in the knockout round of a FIFA World Cup.

Belief has driven Canada’s historic journey

Speaking after the match, Eustaquio credited the team’s confidence and unity for helping them overcome the pressure of a knockout contest.

“It started when we came out of the group stage,” he said about the belief the team had that they would be able to pull of the victory. “I think when it comes to a knockout of the World Cup, the belief brings a big part to it.”

Canada had never reached the knockout stage of the World Cup before this tournament, making the achievement even more significant. Under head coach Jesse Marsch, the team has continued to grow in confidence with every match.

Quarter-final challenge already on players’ minds

While the celebrations were emotional, Eustaquio made it clear that nobody inside the dressing room is satisfied with reaching the last eight.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston, and the midfielder believes his team is capable of competing against anyone if they continue playing with the same spirit.

“And now we’re going to get Morocco or the Netherlands, and who knows, on a good day that we can make things happen. We have a special group, we feel like we are brothers. When we fight for each other, special things can happen. I’m over the moon – but the job’s not finished,” he added.

Match-winning goal becomes unforgettable moment

Eustaquio also revealed that he had no idea exactly how much time remained when he struck the winning goal because the stadium clock was difficult to see.

“It’s a tough stadium, I don’t think we can see the [time] of the game,” Eustaquio revealed. “I never saw it. I was looking during the hydration breaks to figure out how much time was left, but when I scored, I knew it was close to the end.”

The Canadian midfielder ended by dedicating the victory to the supporters who have backed the team throughout the tournament.

“We worked a lot to get this victory. We really wanted to give this win to all the Canadians,” he said. “We just kept believing, we kept pushing, and I [don’t] think we could’ve imagined it any other way. When I shot, I felt that everybody shot with me. Everybody put a little bit of power on it and it went into the back of the net,” he concluded.

With confidence growing and history already created, Canada now heads into the quarter-finals believing its remarkable World Cup journey is far from over.