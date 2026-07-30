Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour

England cricket is set for a fresh start in Test cricket after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed a major shake-up in the leadership group. A new head coach has been appointed, while one of England’s most successful batters will once again take charge of the Test side as captain.

The changes come after England’s disappointing Ashes campaign and home Test series defeat to New Zealand, with the ECB hoping the new leadership can rebuild the red-ball team ahead of a crucial period.

Stephen Fleming replaces Brendon McCullum as Test coach

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed as England men’s Test head coach. He replaces Brendon McCullum, who was relieved of his Test coaching duties earlier this month but will continue to oversee England’s white-ball teams.

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Marcus Trescothick will guide England on an interim basis during the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan before Fleming officially takes charge later this summer. His first full assignment will be England’s Test tour of South Africa later this year.

ECB managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key said Fleming was the unanimous choice after an extensive recruitment process.

According to Key, England are fortunate to have someone of Fleming’s experience and leadership, adding that he is the right person to help the talented squad become a consistent world-class Test side.

Joe Root returns as England Test captain

Alongside Fleming’s appointment, Joe Root has been handed the England Test captaincy once again.

Root previously led England in 65 Tests before stepping down in 2022, saying the responsibility had taken a heavy toll on him. However, after briefly returning as captain during one of the recent Tests against New Zealand, he has now agreed to lead the side on a permanent basis.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be Test captain again. The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Baz McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward. The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment.”

Fleming eager to build on McCullum’s work

Although Fleming is regarded as one of world cricket’s most respected coaches, most of his coaching success has come in franchise cricket, particularly with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Now, he is preparing for his first full-time international coaching role and believes England already have a strong foundation to build upon.

“It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed. I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it’s about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future. There is a lot of young talent in and around the team and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as captain, a generational talent who has achieved so much already. There is still plenty more to come from him, and I’m excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint. I’m also excited to work with Harry Brook. The best players are never finished products, and helping Harry continue to develop his extraordinary talent and his leadership will be an important part of this journey.

“I know what it feels like to have the weight of leadership and international cricket take their toll, and when that happened to me, my love for the game was rekindled by going to Notts and winning the County Championship. English cricket gave that to me and it is a privilege to have this chance to give something back.”

Fleming’s leadership record speaks for itself

Fleming captained New Zealand in a record 80 Test matches, winning 28 and losing 27. His calm leadership and tactical understanding earned him respect across world cricket, while his coaching success with Chennai Super Kings has made him one of the most accomplished coaches in the modern game.

England hope that experience can help revive their Test fortunes after a difficult period and prepare a new generation of players for sustained success in the longest format.

Pakistan series first, South Africa tour next

England’s immediate focus remains the three-match Test series against Pakistan, where Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim coach.

Once Fleming arrives later this summer, he will officially begin his tenure before England head to South Africa, where he and Root will start the next chapter of England’s Test cricket journey together.