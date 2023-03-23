Advertisement
Made In Heaven: R Ashwin Hails Steve Smith's Leadership After Australia's Remarkable Turnaround On India Tour
R Ashwin hailed Smith as Australia captain and said that Smith and captaincy is a match made in heaven.
New Delhi: Australia defeated India in the third ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium to seal the ODI series 2-1. The visitors will be mighty pleased with their efforts on the India tour. Steve Smith turned things around for Australia after taking over as captain post Pat Cummins' exit. Australia lost the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy comprehensively and with a string of injuries to key players and Cummins returning home to be with his mother, all looked doomed and gloomy for Australia. Veteran Steve Smith was handed over the leadership duties and he scripted a remarkable turnaround for his side. Smith led Australia to a win in the third Test while the fourth Test ended in a draw. Having lost the first ODI by five wickets, Smith's brilliant leadership led Australia to back-to-back wins and an elite ODI series win against India. Post the 2018 sandpaper gate saga, Smith was banned from leading Australia but the veteran has made a huge statement that he is still good enough to lead the Men in Yellow. India spinner R Ashwin was mighty impressed with Smith's leadership and said 'Smith and captaincy is a match made in heaven.'
Meanwhile, plenty of work needs to be done by the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of the ODI World Cup. The team struggled in the ODI series as the top order collapsed to quality Aussie bowling. India play three ODIs against West Indies and possibly an Asia Cup ahead of the marquee event so they don't have much time to work on their flaws. The jigsaw needs to be fixed quickly if the team is hoping to win the World Cup.
