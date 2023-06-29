New Delhi: The second Test of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia is currently underway at the Lord's. On Day 2 of the Lord's Test, Australia's star batter Steve Smith created history by equalling former Australia captain Steve Waugh's record for the second highest number of Test centuries by a Australian player.

The 34-year-old also become the fourth Australian to have his name etched onto the Lord's Test batting honours board multiple times, joining Warren Bardsley, Sir Don Bradman and Bill Brown to score multiple Test hundreds at Lord's

Smith is the fastest to smash 32 Test centuries in 99th match. Smith now has only Ricky Ponting, who has scored 41 centuries, in his sights on Australia's all-time Test ton scoring charts.