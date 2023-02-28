Steve Smith Brutally Trolled As Picture Of Him Checking Indore Pitch Goes Viral

If Australia have to pull off a surprise in Indore, Steve Smith has to play a big role. The veteran batter will also lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Indore: Australia have had a horrid outing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team has been blown away by the hosts in the first two games and the road ahead doesn't look easy. Adding injury to woes, star Australia batter David Warner, and pacer Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the series. Pat Cummins will also not feature in the third Test in Indore as he has returned to Australia to be with her ailing mother.

If Australia have to pull off a surprise in Indore, Steve Smith has to play a big role. The veteran batter will also lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins. Steve Smith's returns in the series have been disappointing and he will have to step up his game to give Australia some chance of making a comeback into the series.

Ahead of the third Test, Smith's picture of checking the Indore pitch has gone viral on social media, inviting a massive meme fest.

Meanwhile, former Australia pacer Michael Kasprowicz backed for the inclusion of Scott Boland instead of playing three spinners.

"We don't need three spinners, if it's (Todd) Murphy or (Matthew) Kunhemann (with Nathan Lyon), I reckon get Boland in there. The reason why is, he'll (Boland) build up pressure from one end," said the veteran of 113 Test wickets, adding, "So, from the other end -- as we saw in that first Test with Murphy -- he (Murphy) was able to take wickets because they weren't scoring (off Boland). We've got to look to do something else," Kasprowicz told SEN Radio.