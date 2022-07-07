Steve Smith Casts Doubt Over ‘Baz-ball’ Approach, Raises Serious Questions On Sustainability

Galle (Sri Lanka): England’s Baz-ball run of aggressive cricket has become a talking point in world cricket, especially following their come-from-behind win against India in the Edgbaston Test. The new approach has seen England, thrashed in the Ashes series Down Under, chase four consecutive 250-plus fourth-innings totals at astonishing run rates.

While many experts are going ga-ga over England’s latest approach to cricket under the stewardship of new head coach, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, and new skipper Ben Stokes, former Australia captain Steve Smith wonders how long can they sustain this approach.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Smith touched on the subject of ‘Baz-ball’ after a nets session ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka. The former Australia skipper had charged down the pitch, flayed a throwdown over an assistant coach’s head, and exclaimed ‘Baz-ball’.

“Guys just keep joking about it — I think Ronnie (Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald) has had enough of hearing about ‘Baz-ball’ to be honest — it’s good fun to joke about,” Smith was quoted as saying after the training session on Wednesday.

Australia are currently preparing for the second Test against Sri Lanka here from Friday as they are hoping for consecutive series wins in Asia for the first time in 16 years. However, England and their latest approach to the game are the talk of the town.

“It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable,” Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

“If you come in on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins and (Mitchell) Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same?

“I’m intrigued by it all. Is it going to work every time? I don’t know,” he was quoted as saying by the Australian media.

Australia are scheduled to tour England for the Ashes series next year and that is the reason why they are keeping a close watch on what their archrivals are doing.

(IANS)