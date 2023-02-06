Steve Smith Considers Winning Border Gavaskar Trophy Bigger Than Ashes
Steve Smith is set to compete in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Steve Smith shared his thoughts on winning the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. He said that beating Team India in India is more bigger than the Ashes.
New Delhi: Former Australian captain Steve Smith is set to compete in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Steve Smith shared his thoughts on winning the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. He said that beating Team India in India is more bigger than the Ashes. "Difficult place to win a Test match, let along a series. To be able to topple them out, that will be huge. I think if he can win in India, it'll be bigger than an Ashes," said Steve Smith. Australian opening batsman David Warner also considers this series of uttermost importance. (Test Tour of India) Always a hard graft. One thing I'm looking forward to is testing myself against the best spinners in the world. "Being a part of that last Ashes (2019) was fantastic, but to go to India and beat India there, that's the toughest challenge in Test cricket for us," Warner said during an interview.
Australian pacer Patrick Cummins is leading the Australian side for the first time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and it would be really tough for him to get his team going against the strong Indian side.
The return of Ravindra Jadeja after 5 months following knee surgery came as very big news for the Indian side, but the unfortunate car accident involving Rishabh Pant came as a major setback for the Indian side.
Rishabh will be out of the game for at least six months and will almost certainly miss the IPL and the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 as well. Rishabh met with a tragic car accident when he was heading to his hometown and is currently under treatment in Mumbai.
What's tougher: An India tour, or away Ashes series?The Aussie Test stars have their say #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ljF0II6LBo cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023
