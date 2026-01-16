Steve Smith’s explosive batting against Sydney Thunders in BBL, smashes…

Steve Smith’s great batting performance against Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League

Steve Smith plays a great innings against Sydney Thunders in BBL as the player smashed 100 runs off 42 with 5 boundaries and 9 sixes. Smith batted at a strike rate of 238.10. However, his remarkable knock helps Sydney Sixers to register a victory over Thunders by 5 wickets.

Steve Smith’s big achievement in BBL against Sydney Thunders

However, during the match, Steve Smith shocked everyone with his great batting performance in the 12th over of the game. Steve Smith smashed 32 runs in Ryan Hadley’s over.

32 RUNS OFF ONE OVER!



Steve Smith hit four sixes in a row in this wild over at the SCG.

Star player Steve Smith’s stats in the Big Bash League (BBL)

If we talk about a star player and one of the finest batters of all time. Steve Smith’s stats in the Big Bash League. Steve Smith has played 35 innings and scored 1318 runs at a strike rate of 150.97. His highest score in the BBL is 125. In his BBL career, Smith registered 8 fifties and 4 centuries. Speaking about his achievement, he won the Player of the Match award 8 times in the tournament.

Funny incident between Babar Azam and Steve Smith in the BBL

During the second match of the day in the Big Bash League (BBL). A serious and fun incident also happened between Steve Smith and Babaz Azam, as both players were fielding on Long off and Long on. However, in the fourth delivery of the 16th over. Star player Nic Maddinson played a powerful shot on Ben Manetiâ€™s delivery straight over the umpireâ€™s head.

However, while fielding on Long off and Long on, Steve Smith and Babar Azam ran towards the ball to save the boundary and got into the confusion. Both players failed the ball and, due to miscommunication, a normal save turned into a four.

On the next ball, Maddinson played the same shot on Ben Manetiâ€™s delivery straight over the umpireâ€™s head. But, this time, Steve Smith saved the ball from getting touch to the boundary. On the other hand, Babar Azam tried to collect the ball to throw it to the bowlerâ€™s end. However, this time Smith asked him not to.

"GET OUT THE WAY, BABAR!"



How about these incidents with Steve Smith and Babar Azam

