Steve Smith Fears Australia Could Face India Like Conditions At Oval For WTC Final

Steve Smith feels that the conditions at the Oval for the WTC final will be similar to what Australia faced in India earlier this year

London: Steve Smith is expecting batting-friendly conditions at the Oval for the World Test Championship final against India, starting June 7. The Aussie stalwart, however, is concerned that the conditions could deteriorate and become similar to what Australia faced in India earlier this year, with the pitch offering enough turn.

"The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally, particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game," Australia's batting mainstay Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning next Wednesday.

"But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightning fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in... should be an absolute cracker."

Smith further added that he is excited to play India in the World Test Championship final. "The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting," Smith.

Todd Murphy Keen To Add Ashwin's Carrom Ball To His Armoury If the conditions offer turn, Australia spinner Todd Murphy could play a big role for Australia. Murphy, who was part of Australia's squad for the Test series earlier this year, watched Ravi Ashwin from close quarters and wants to add carrom ball to his armoury.

"I am still working on that (carrom ball) but I am still a long way off being able to do it the way Ravi Ashwin can," the 22-year-old Murphy, who claimed 14 wickets at an average of 25.51 in India, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.