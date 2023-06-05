Steve Smith Gives Big Update On Retirement Ahead Of WTC Final, Says 'He's Concerned About Test Cricket'

Steve Smith shared his retirement plans ahead of the World Test Championship final against India. Smith also said that he is concerned about the future of Test cricket.

Sydney: Ever since Australia batter David Warner confirmed his retirement from Test cricket, speculations about the retirement of senior batter, Steve Smith have also picked momentum. Warner revealed that he will retire from Test cricket after the home series against Pakistan following the WTC final and Ashes.

Steve Smith, however, is not ready to talk about his retirement as of yet. When asked if he wants to share his retirement plans, Smith gave a blunt reply and said 'No'. When asked if he wants to elaborate, Smith politely said 'No'.

Warner's announcement has put Australian selectors in a tricky position, with Warner not certain to start in the playing 11 owing to his extended lean patch. Smith feels that Warner did right by taking a clear call on his retirement, however, he added that players need to score runs to find a place in the team.

"It's nice to have an end date, I suppose, if that's the way you want to go," Smith said as quoted by west.com.au. "But ultimately for all of us, we've going to be doing our job and for batters that is scoring runs. "In an ideal world, I think Davey said that's when he'd like to pick it up. But we've got to score runs, all of us. So we'll see what happens."

Steve Smith Concerned About Future Of Test Cricket Steve Smith further revealed that he is concerned about the future of Test cricket amidst the rise of franchise T20 tournaments.