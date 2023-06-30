Advertisement

Steve Smith Gives Major Update On Nathan Lyon's Injury, Todd Murphy On Stand-By

Steve Smith gave major update on Nathan Lyon's injury and also hinted that Todd Murphy is available on stand by

Updated: June 30, 2023 11:43 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Australia were dealt with a major injury scare on Thursday when premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon limped off the field while fielding during day two of the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's. Now updates from Steve Smith have worried fans more.

Lyon, who is playing in his 100th consecutive Test, was running in to take a catch of Ben Duckett off the bowling of Cameron Green in the leg-side after tea when he pulled up sharply while running towards the ball.

The injury looked so serious that Lyon had to go off the field by taking the support of a member of the Australian team's medical staff and shook off in pain while clutching the calf region of his right leg.

A statement from Cricket Australia confirmed Lyon has suffered a right calf injury and would be further assessed after the close of day two play. "A further update, if available, will be shared in the morning," it further said.

Steve Smith On Nathan Lyon's Injury

"It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game. I'm not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us. Fingers crossed he is okay but it didn't look good obviously," Smith said in a media interaction.

The Australian star batter, Steve Smith also indicated that on the off chance that Lyon is ruled out due to this injury, Todd Murphy can be considered as the suitable replacement for the following week's third Test at Headingley.

"Todd has been bowling beautifully in nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity. I would be confident if he came in that he would do a terrific job for us," Smith said.

(with IANS inputs)

