<strong>Adelaide:</strong> It is no secret that Steve Smith loves to interact with his fans as and when he finds time. Recently, during an Instagram Q &amp; A session, he was asked who according to him would become India's next Test captain. While naming Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Smith also hailed ex-India Test captain Virat Kohli for leading the side well over the past seven years. <p></p> <p></p>"Firstly, congratulations to Virat. He's led the Indian team superbly well for last six or seven years. He has done a terrific job," Smith's response to the fan question. <p></p> <p></p>Smith said: "Looking forward, I would say probably Rohit or KL [Rahul] are the two favourites." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;