Adelaide: It is no secret that Steve Smith loves to interact with his fans as and when he finds time. Recently, during an Instagram Q & A session, he was asked who according to him would become India’s next Test captain. While naming Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Smith also hailed ex-India Test captain Virat Kohli for leading the side well over the past seven years.

“Firstly, congratulations to Virat. He’s led the Indian team superbly well for last six or seven years. He has done a terrific job,” Smith’s response to the fan question.

Smith said: “Looking forward, I would say probably Rohit or KL [Rahul] are the two favourites.”