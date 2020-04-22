Known for his immense appetite for batting, Australian cricketer Steve Smith on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a video where he is honing his hand-eye coordination via isolation batting during the coronavirus lockdown. In the video, Steve Smith can be seen continuously hitting a tennis ball against the wall.

He captioned the video, “Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive.”

Smith, who was supposed to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, will have to wait as the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the lockdown.

The Australian cricketer, who made a comeback to cricket in the 2019 Cricket World Cup after the completion of his one year ban for ball-tampering, has been spending most of his time at home.

Meanwhile, he remained optimistic about going back on the field.

“It has been a pretty long year with the World Cup and Ashes, a few away one day tours. So, this rest is not the worst thing but hopefully, it is for a few weeks. I am pretty keen to get back to playing,” Smith told Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals.