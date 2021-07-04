New Delhi: Premier batsman Steve Smith revealed that he played the first half of 2021 Indian Premier League with an elbow injury. Smith, who missed the initial matches of the tournament due to the same injury, was available for selection in the later stage. The 32-year-old played six matches for Delhi Capitals before the cash-rich was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble.

Smith scored just 104 runs at an average of 26 and his strike rate of 111.82 put even more scanners on him.

The Delhi Capitals batsman said that he played 2021 IPL by consuming some painkillers and anti-inflammatories. He also claimed that the injury got even worse as the tournament progressed.

“I still wasn’t quite 100 per cent [during the IPL], it was still bothering me a bit, and I was playing over there medicated taking some painkillers and anti-inflammatories every time I batted,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

“It got to a point where it wasn’t really improving much, and it probably got a little bit worse while I was over there,” Smith added.

It is very unlikely that Smith will return to Delhi Capitals to participate in the second half of IPL 2021. He has already pulled out from the limited-overs tour to West Indies.

The 32-year-old said that his main target is to get fully fit for the Ashes series where he will try to emulate his past performances.

“There’s still a bit of time between now and [the T20 World Cup], and I’m tracking okay at the moment it’s slow, but I’m going okay.

“I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in,” Smith said.