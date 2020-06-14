In a bid to keep himself engaged, Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith engaged in a Live interaction session with fans on social media. He was bombarded with many questions and he did a good job, answering most of them. He also called India skipper Virat Kohli a ‘freak’, while referring to MS Dhoni as ‘cool’.

During the interaction, a fan asked him about the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Smith, who leads IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, called IPL as the best tournament in the world. Rating Pakistan’s Babar Azam as a very good player, he called Rohit Sharma ‘Hitman’.

Smith also said that KL Rahul was the one Indian player that has impressed him a lot. Since donning the wicketkeeping gloves for India, Rahul’s international career has notched up to a new level.

Smith also hailed Rahul Dravid – who is a part of the Royals setup.

“What a lovely gentleman and a seriously good player,” Smith responded after a fan asked him to say something about Dravid.

In his last season with Rajasthan Royals, Smith amassed 319 runs at an average of 39.87 including three half-centuries.

Smith, who was slated to feature in the IPL will have to wait as the T20 league has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.