Steve Smith Sells his Luxurious Mansion For $12.38 Million, What Makes The Mansion So Special? See Pics

Sydney: Australia batter Steve Smith has sold his luxurious Vaucluse mansion for a whopping price of $12.38 million at an auction on Thursday. The amount Smith has received is almost double what he paid when he bought the property two years ago. Smith and his wife had purchased the property for $6.6 million in 2020.

The auction started at an opening bid of $11.5 million and lasted for about 30 minutes. The auctioneer, Damien Cooley, initially asked for $250,000 for the initial bid but since he got no bidders, he adjusted the bid to $100,100. The auction was scheduled to take place in June last year but given the high responses from the buyers, the date was pushed back by a month.

The mansion consists of huge pillars, an entertainment terrace and a fancy swimming pool. It also has a home theatre, wine storage room, luxurious bathrooms, double garage, large dressing room and balcony. The home is well equipped with the latest technologies like heated floors, remote control doors, and other facilities. Steve Smith is fond of properties. In 2015, he invested in a rundown house in Balmain East at $2 million and then rented it for $2200 a week.

Watch pics of the luxurious property

Smith, one of the greatest batters of the modern era, is currently in Sri Lanka. Australia toured Sri Lanka for a three T20I, three ODIS and two-Test series. Australia won the T20I series but lost the ODIs. They then won the first Test by 10 wickets. The second Test is underway in Galle. Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Labuschagne scored a brilliant century and put Australia on top. Smith also scored a hundred and is unbeaten at the time of writing.