Steve Smith’s SHOCKING revelation on not giving strike to Babar Azam against Sydney Thunders in BBL 2026

Star player Steve Smith's big revelation about not giving strike to Babar Azam against Sydney Thunders in the BBL.

The recent incident in one of the biggest tournaments. The Big Bash League (BBL). On Friday’s match between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunders at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The star players, Steve Smith and Babar Azam were smashing runs for the Sydney Sixers. However, between the game, there was a controversial moment took place.

Controversial incident between Babar Azam and Steve Smith in the BBL

Where star Australian player and one of the finest batters. Steve Smith refused to take a single and gave strike to Babar Azam. However, this short incident catches big attention on social media. Some fans are calling it an insult to Babar Azam. On the other hand, some named it a cricketing move.

Steve Smith’s surprising statement on not giving strike to Babar Azam

However, Australian star Steve Smith reacted to this ongoing incident. While speaking to Channel 7 after the game. Smith clearly said that the team management asked Babar Azam to play faster or score boundaries. But, instead of that, he decided to score singles and doubles only. Steve Smith also stated that 32 runs in an over was the turning point for the game.

â€œI asked Babar to give me one more over,â€ Smith explained. â€œI told him I wanted to take the Power Surge towards the shorter boundary and try to score around 30 runs.â€

Steve Smith, before making sure the first over of the Power Surge had the smaller boundary on the legside:



"I'll look to try and get 30 off that over."



Result: 32 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/cod8frt3FS — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 16, 2026

Steve Smithâ€™s great batting performance against Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League

Steve Smith plays a great innings against Sydney Thunders in BBL as the player smashed 100 runs off 42 with 5 boundaries and 9 sixes. Smith batted at a strike rate of 238.10. However, his remarkable knock helps Sydney Sixers to register a victory over Thunders by 5 wickets.

Steve Smithâ€™s big achievement in BBL against Sydney Thunders

However, during the match, Steve Smith shocked everyone with his great batting performance in the 12th over of the game. Steve Smith smashed 32 runs in Ryan Hadleyâ€™s over.