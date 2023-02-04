Steve Smith to Nathan Lyon: 5 Australian players that can create big problems for Team India in 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia has landed in India to take part in a four-match Test series. The 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from February 9 in Nagpur. Australia have announced a strong 18-member squad for the upcoming matches. Keeping the Indian tracks in mind, they have included as many as four spinners in the side. The Aussies haven't won a Test series in India since 2004.

They would like to end the long wait this year, but for that they do come up with a superb show with both bat and ball in every innings.

Here's a look at five Australian players, who can pose a big threat to Team India:

The former Australian captain has always performed well in Test matches, no matter wherever he has played. In 14 matches he has scored 1782 runs against India which came at an average of 72.58. Australians will again have high hopes from his this time and with the kind of form he is in these days, he is likely to pose a big threat to Indian bowlers.

World's No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has never played a Test match in India and it will be interesting to see how he performs here. If he lives up to the reputation of being the number one Test batter, then it will be very difficult for India to keep Aussies at bay. And there's no why Labuschagne can't excel in Indian pitches.

Warner has a huge experience of playing in India. Apart from international appearances with the Australian team, he has excelled here in IPL and finished as the leading run getter in three seasons, which is still an IPL record. He scored a double century against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test and will hope to do well in his last India tour as a Test player.

Australian skipper and world's No. 1 Test bowler Pat Cummins has played 10 Tests against India in which he has picked up 43 wickets. He will lead the Aussies pace attack and try his level best to make life difficult for Indian batters.

Spin is a big weapon for any team if it wants to do well in India and for that particular reason, Lyon becomes even more dangerous. The second most successful spinner for Australia in Test cricket has played 22 Tests against India in which he has picked up 94 wickets. He's the fourth leading wicket taker against India in Test cricket and by the end of upcoming series can very well reach the No. 2 position.