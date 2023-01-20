Steve Smith's Bold Decision Cause Huge Social Media Uproar In UK

Sussex County Cricket Club. Traitors of English Cricket Mountain ?? (@1969hedgehog) January 19, 2023

Traitors. Absolutely disgraceful Old Man Winter (@OldManWinter999) January 19, 2023

The news of the star Australian batter Steve Smith playing County Cricket for Sussex before the Ashes 2023 has not down well with a few English supporters who are upset with Sussex's latest signing. Smith has played domestic T20 matches in the UK before as well but this will be the first time he will be playing county cricket. Smith will be available to play three matches for Sussex before the World Test Champion final if Australia qualify, and the much-awaited Ashes series against England, starting June 16 at Edgbaston. Former England captain Michael Vaughan welcomed the decision to have Smith play in County cricket but a few supporters are calling Sussex traitors. "Great signing for our game well done," wrote Michael Vaughan on Twitter.The outside noise regarding Smith's signing, however, is not going to have any impact on Smith. "Not really. I've played a lot over there. I don't think it's going to change too much. I'm just going to play some cricket and have some fun. I don't think it makes a real difference," he said as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald. Speaking further, Smith said that switching between red and white ball game has become easier in modern game. "Last time we were there [before the Ashes] we came off the World Cup and we did pretty well in the red-ball stuff," Smith said. "I don't think it makes a huge difference. It's part and parcel of cricket these days. It might take a training session to get back in the groove but I think that's being part of a professional these days."