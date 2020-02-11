Australian opener David Warner won the prestigious Allan Border Medal on Monday. During his emotional speech, he went on to thank his fans who helped him during his bad times and also spoke about Indian captain Virat Kohli, who he said is loved by his three daughters.

“I realised a lot of things during that time off that we don’t actually understand or realise when we’re in this bubble, the importance of what this game is and the smiles on the faces that we bring to a lot of people. Having three daughters at home, looking up to guys like ‘Smithy’, ‘Cummo’ playing cricket in the backyard they’re yelling out Virat Kohli’s name but these are the smiles on kids’ faces that we put on,” Warner was quoted by cricket.com.au.

During the mention of Kohli, the cameras panned towards premier Australian batsman Steve Smith, who has spotted passing a warm smile which would come as a treat for fans.

From the brain-fade moment in 2015 to the 31-year-old Indian skipper egging on a crowd during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that was booing Smith, the two have had a mixed history.

“In the World Cup, it was really nice of Virat to do what he did. He did not have to do that and yeah it was a lovely gesture and really appreciated that,” said Smith to IANS over the ICC CWC 2019 episode.

While Warner won his third Allan Border Medal, the prestigious Belinda Clarke medal went to Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Alyssa Healy bagged both Women’s ODI and T20I Player of the Year, and the Men’s Test Player of the Year went to Marnus Labuschagne who was the highest run-getter in Tests in 2019.