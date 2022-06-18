Steven Gerrard Chooses Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo, Says He Doesn’t Get Into My Team

<strong>New Delhi: </strong>This year's World Cup will be a bit different from those of the other editions as football's two greatest ever gifts- Argentina's <strong>Lionel Messi</strong> and Portugal's <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> will be competing for possibly the last time ever at the greatest show on planet Earth. It will be an emotional send-off for both the great men as an era full of heated rivalry, 1000+ goals, innumerable accolades will come to a glorious end as two of the longest serving footballers of the current generation prepare to bid adieu to the biggest showpiece event. <p></p> <p></p>Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard while in conversation with<em> Give Me Sport</em> has his say on the heated debate between the two footballing stars. The England legend chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as he prefers more of a team man than an individual player. <p></p> <p></p>"There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But Ronaldo doesn't get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team. What are we going to achieve together? Ronaldo will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player, so I'll always go down that road'', he told. <p></p> <p></p>Gerrard has played both against Messi and Ronaldo during his playing days but has faced the Portugese superstar on more occasions. <p></p> <p></p>Both has won two international trophies each and would be looking to end their national careers on a good note by winning the World Cup.