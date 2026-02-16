‘Stop comparing him with Virat…’: Former star player blasts Babar Azam after scoring 5 runs off 7 balls vs India in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Indian star slams Babar Azam after poor performance against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India dominated their arch-rivals Pakistan and defeated them by 61 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

After this big loss by the Indian team, Pakistan is still alive in the tournament. However, their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 are now at risk. Because this defeat led them to a major setback.

Pakistan star Babar Azam continues his poor form

The Pakistan team and their star player, Babar Azam, are getting strong criticism after the blunders and poor performance against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking about Babar Azam’s batting, he showcased poor batting and was dismissed for 5 runs off 7 balls by star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel. Babar tried to hit a massive six off Axar’s delivery but ended up joining other players in the dressing room.

Let’s discuss his last five T20I matches against India. In his last five T20I matches against India, Babar Azam has not scored more than 14 runs. His poor performances have led to heavy criticism. Many fans, especially from India, feel that he should not be compared with great players like Virat Kohli.

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, also criticized him on his YouTube channel for his ongoing poor performance

Irfan Pathan stated that, â€œPlease stop comparing Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is in a different league. Look at his innings against Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup â€” has Babar ever played such a knock under pressure?â€

Moving on, Irfan Pathan said, â€œApart from 2021, when dew played a big role, how many times has Babar absorbed pressure and finished games like that? With three wickets down, he should have batted till the 15th over, focused on singles and doubles, and played a long innings.â€

â€œEven a strike rate of 120 would have been acceptable given the scoreboard pressure. Instead, he went for a big shot and got out. He doesnâ€™t consistently have the ability to clear boundaries at will, nor to rotate strike freely in the middle overs against quality spin when the ball grips,â€ Pathan criticized Babar Azam.

â€œBecause of that approach, Pakistan couldnâ€™t even bat the full 20 overs. This was a shameful defeat – no doubt about it.â€

