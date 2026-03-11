Stranded for 9 days: West Indies players finally leave India after T20 World Cup travel chaos

Members of the West Indies cricket team have started leaving India after a nine day wait during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that commercial travel arrangements have been secured for members of the West Indies national cricket team currently in India after continued delays with a charter flight organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

West Indies are one of the teams stranded in India due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict leading to the closure of the airspace in West Asia.

“In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain. Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return. It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026,” CWI said in a statement.

“Cricket West Indies appreciates the concern and interest of fans and key stakeholders in the resolution of this matter and wishes to thank all parties for their support and patience,” the statement further added.

Just like the West Indies, Zimbabwe played their last match at the T20 World Cup on March 1, losing to South Africa by five wickets in their Super Eights clash in New Delhi. They were to depart in three batches earlier, but the plan was cancelled due to airspace restrictions.

Earlier, on March 5, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said the team was on their way home from India in batches after the ICC secured alternative travel arrangements.

An ICC official told IANS that the Zimbabwe team will travel to Harare from New Delhi via Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

(With IANS Inputs)