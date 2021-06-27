India is among six South Asian countries whose athletes, coaches and officials will have to take Covid-19 tests every day for seven days prior to their departure for Japan for the Olympic Games. Japan’s state broadcaster NHK said on Sunday that athletes and all other members of delegations from India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face stricter countermeasures because of the spreading Delta variant, which was first identified in India, reports Xinhua.

NHK added that the measures would take effect on July 1. Participants from these countries have already been told to get vaccinated for seven consecutive days before entering Japan, which is not a pre-condition for athletes from other countries.

All overseas teams should have members tested twice within four days prior to departure, and every day in principle after arriving in Japan. Participants from Egypt, Vietnam, Malaysia, Britain and Bangladesh are also required to be tested every day for three days prior to departure.