STT vs SCC Dream11 Team, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Top Picks, Full Squad Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC July 7, 7:30 PM IST

STT vs SCC Dream11 Tips: Another T10 tournament in the European Cricket Series. This time, we have a wider pool of teams – 10 in total divided into two groups of five. Top four teams – two from each group – qualify for the knockouts. The 10 teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

STT vs SCC Dream11 Top Picks

Faruk Ahmed (captain), Arslan Ali (vice-captain), Humayun Kabir, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Roni Gupta, Khurshed Alam, Khalid Mehmood, Shah Zeb, Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ferdous

Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC Full Squad List

STT: Rashedul Islam, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Akash Islam, Ahmed Kawser, Faruk Ahmed, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Sayem Chowdhury, Raz Imtiaz, Bappy Chowdhury, Rudro Karim, Asif Ferdous, Rizvi Hoque, Shahnawazur Rahman, Tanin Ahmed

SCC: Khalid Mehmood, Shah Zeb, Aftab Ahmad, Khurshed Alam, Arslan Ali, Imran Ullah, Shahid Ali, Farhan Ali, Mehran Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Noman Kakakhel, Ahmad khan, Hasham khan, Anas Tanveer, Ramiz Khan, Assadullah Javed, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Javed Ahmad, Faheem Shah

