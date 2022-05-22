London: England’s pace bowling stalwart Stuart Broad has said that it’s always a “bit of a stressful time” when a new management come in, but added that with Brendon McCullum taking over as the Test team head coach and Rob Key becoming the managing director of men’s cricket, their aggressive approach will suit his style of cricket.

One of the most successful seam bowlers in England cricket, Broad was underplayed during the Ashes series in Australia which the Joe Root-led side lost 0-4. The 35-year-old and pace-bowling partner James Anderson were subsequently dropped from the three-Test tour of the Caribbean, with experts saying that the duo had paid the price for the below-par showing of the batters during the Ashes.

Broad and Anderson are now back in the England squad for the opening Test this summer against New Zealand beginning at Lord’s on June 2.

Broad said he was looking forward to playing the Test if selected in the XI, adding that he was “positive” about what lies ahead.

“Whenever a new management team comes in, it’s always a bit of a stressful time because you never know if you are a player that they want to move forward with. The uncertainty has been no different for me over the past few weeks with England, but I feel the way I play my cricket and the aggressive approach that I like to take on to the field suits the characteristics of Rob Key, (new skipper) Ben Stokes and (head coach) Brendon McCullum,” said Broad in his column for dailymail.co.uk.

“Quite simply, I’m really looking forward to getting going against New Zealand next week after being selected in the first Test squad of the summer. So far, I’ve had only one, very brief cricket chat on the phone with Brendon, but I’m positive about what lies ahead,” he added.

Broad said he will give it his all in the upcoming Test if included, and that he would like to “drive this team forward” with his performances.

“Of course, you can never guarantee performances, but what I can guarantee at the start of this new era is something I always have done — my heart and soul will go into playing at Lord’s. After being left out over the winter (for the three-Test tour of the West Indies), it is really refreshing to be forward facing and only setting my focus in one direction. There will be no looking back because there is no need for it.

“Decisions that were made on selection in 2020, 2021 and the start of 2022 do not affect what is going to happen now in June, so it is up to me to put in performances to drive this team forward,” he added.

The veteran seamer said that he will not be setting any long-term goals, and would only like to play positive cricket.

“There are no long-term targets. I am just trying to have as positive an impact as I can, as soon as I can, under this regime. At some point, I will need to get into a room with Ben, Brendon and the new selector when they are appointed, to ask for some clarity, both what they want for me and what I want from them. Whether that is seven Test matches, five Test matches, four Test matches, one, whatever, I will be prepared and ready,” he added.