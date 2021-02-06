English cricketer Stuart Broad took a dig at the International Council of Cricket (ICC) over India captain Virat Kohli's 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards his opposite number on Friday. Root - who had batted for a long period on Friday - started cramping at the end of the day. <p></p> <p></p>Once Root was on the ground, Kohli instantly walked up to him and helped him stretch. The kind gesture was loved by fans and ICC posted a picture of the moment captioning it as 'Spirit of Cricket'. <p></p> <p></p>Broad - who was not picked for the Test - claimed he had walked out with a drink for Root and reckoned that too should be considered a 'Spirit of Cricket' moment. <p></p> <p></p>"When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture", the ICC had tweeted.

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

"I ran a drink out too", commented Broad on ICC's post.

[caption id="attachment_4402039" align="aligncenter" width="607"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4402039" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Kohli-Root.jpg" alt="Stuart Broad, Stuart Broad news, Stuart Broad age, Stuart Broad wife, Stuart Broad records, Stuart Broad wickets, Joe Root record, Joe Root double hundred, Stuart Broad cricketer, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli baby, Virat Kohli helps Joe Root, Virat Kohli Joe Root, Virat Kohli Spirit of Cricket, Virat Kohli Twitter Video, Virat Kohli vs England, Virat Kohli India vs England 1st Test, Virat Kohli daughter name, Virat Kohli stats, Virat Kohli career, Virat Kohli centuries, Virat Kohli latest news, Virat Kohli IND vs ENG 1st Test, Virat Kohli wife, Virat Kohli Joe Root video, Virat Kohli cricket video, Virat Kohli vs Joe Root, India vs England live score, India vs England Test series, India vs England live, India vs England live match, India vs England 2021, India vs England score, IND vs ENG Test live score, IND vs ENG 2021, IND vs ENG Live, latest cricket news, latest sports news," width="607" height="271" /> ICC Instagram Post (Screenshot)[/caption]

After the day's play, Root thanked Kohli for the kind gesture.

Speaking to media in a virtual interaction after day's play, Root said he would be ready for more on Saturday. "Yeah, I am ready for more tomorrow...hopefully get back, a bit frustrating, very kind of Virat (Kohli) to help me out (with cramps), good sportsmanship from him...It's just like a long day and then after a few overs I get some fluids and cooled down." <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, Root was on 175*. While Root looks set for a double hundred, England have brought up 400 runs for the loss of four wickets. The English skipper has Ollie Pope for company.