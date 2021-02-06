English cricketer Stuart Broad took a dig at the International Council of Cricket (ICC) over India captain Virat Kohli’s ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture towards his opposite number on Friday. Root – who had batted for a long period on Friday – started cramping at the end of the day.

Once Root was on the ground, Kohli instantly walked up to him and helped him stretch. The kind gesture was loved by fans and ICC posted a picture of the moment captioning it as ‘Spirit of Cricket’.

Broad – who was not picked for the Test – claimed he had walked out with a drink for Root and reckoned that too should be considered a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment.

“When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture”, the ICC had tweeted.

“I ran a drink out too”, commented Broad on ICC’s post.

After the day’s play, Root thanked Kohli for the kind gesture.

Speaking to media in a virtual interaction after day’s play, Root said he would be ready for more on Saturday. “Yeah, I am ready for more tomorrow…hopefully get back, a bit frustrating, very kind of Virat (Kohli) to help me out (with cramps), good sportsmanship from him…It’s just like a long day and then after a few overs I get some fluids and cooled down.”

At the time of filing the copy, Root was on 175*. While Root looks set for a double hundred, England have brought up 400 runs for the loss of four wickets. The English skipper has Ollie Pope for company.