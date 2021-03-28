A day after former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan took to social media and let their fans know that they have contracted the coronavirus, Subramaniam Badrinath - on Sunday - revealed that he took has tested positive for the deadly virus. <p></p> <p></p>Badrinath and the other two Indian Legends were a part of the triumphant side that won the Road Safety World Series title. <p></p> <p></p>"I have been taking all the necessary precautions and getting tested regularly," Badrinath announced on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/AxENOkwouw">pic.twitter.com/AxENOkwouw</a></p> <p></p> S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) <a href="https://twitter.com/s_badrinath/status/1376121706071302152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Badrinath assured fans that he will adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols and has isolated himself. <p></p> <p></p>"However, I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will be following all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take the needful action as per advice from my physician," Badrinath wrote on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;