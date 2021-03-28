A day after former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan took to social media and let their fans know that they have contracted the coronavirus, Subramaniam Badrinath – on Sunday – revealed that he took has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Badrinath and the other two Indian Legends were a part of the triumphant side that won the Road Safety World Series title.

“I have been taking all the necessary precautions and getting tested regularly,” Badrinath announced on Twitter.

Badrinath assured fans that he will adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols and has isolated himself.

“However, I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will be following all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take the needful action as per advice from my physician,” Badrinath wrote on Twitter.