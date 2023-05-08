Suniel Shetty Confirms KL Rahul Is Set To Undergo Thigh Surgery On Tuesday

KL Rahul's father-in-law, the Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty revealed that the star wicket-keeper batter will be undergoing surgery tomorrow, May 9 (Tuesday) for his right upper thigh

New Delhi: KL Rahul's father-in-law, the Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty revealed that the star wicket-keeper batter will be undergoing surgery tomorrow, May 9 (Tuesday) for his right upper thigh that he injured during the match against RCB on May 1. He had to rule himself out of the IPL 2023 and WTC final following the unfortunate incident.

"Rahul is undergoing a surgery tomorrow. We need your good wishes for that," revealed Suniel Shetty during an interview with Times of India.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," wrote Rahul on his Instagram announcing his surgery few days back.

Ishan Kishan Replaces KL Rahul's In WTC Final Earlier today, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement for KL Rahul in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval.

"KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia," wrote BCCI in their media release.

"Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.

"Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh's progress. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement," the statement added.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).