Dhaka: Team India suffered a heart-breaking loss to Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka. Having scored just 186 while batting, India pulled off a spirited comeback and put themself in a dominating position when they reduced Bangladesh to 136 -9. However, an unbeaten 51-run stand for the 10th wicket between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman saw Bangladesh pull off a win by 1 wicket.

India had an opportunity to close the game but KL Rahul dropped Mehidy Hasan on 17 and the all-rounder later paved the way for a thrilling win by scoring 38. However, it was Rahul that helped India reach 168 as he played a brilliant knock of 73 in the first inning.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of the under-fire KL Rahul. Gavaskar said that one can’t blame Rahul for the loss when India only scored 186 runs in the match.

“You can’t really say that was it. Because yes, I think that was the last wicket. That should have made the match over. But the fact that India scored 186, I think you gonna look at that as well. The bowlers did wonderfully well, to get themselves in a position where they were 136-9. And then Hasan Miraj came, they had a bit of luck with that drop catch, but he played really well. He played sensibly. They took the attack to the opposition and played some bold shots. But India scored at least 80-70 runs less and if they had 250, it could have been a different game,” Gavaskar told the Sony Sports Network.

India now need to win the remaining two games of the series to win the series. Notably, India lost 2-1 to Bangladesh when the team last toured Bangladesh as well.