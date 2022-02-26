New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been in out of form lately and for obvious reasons, there is a big concern in the Indian team as to who will take the no. 3 position in Test cricket. Former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Virat Kohli is the best man to take the number 3 position because best batmen play at No. 3 and No. 4.

Gavaskar thinks that Kohli is capable of tackling the new ball if an early wicket goes down and has the ability to up the temperament of the team.

“Ideally, Kohli should go at No.3. Because the best batsman you see…Ricky Ponting goes at 3. Joe Root bats at No.4, but I feel he will be batting at No.3 in West Indies. So the best batsman of the team is batting at No.3. He is capable of tackling the new ball in case there is an early wicket and he has also got the ability to up the tempo of the team has got off to a good start. So Kohli at three would be ideal,” he told to India Today.

The legendary batter has even named an alternative to the position in Hanuma Vihari, who had a good outing in the South Africa Tour.

“Otherwise, you can look at Hanuma Vihari, who has done well in South Africa and showed a lot of courage,” he added.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a 2-match Test series, starting from 4th March in Mohali, followed by a Day/Night Test in Bengaluru.