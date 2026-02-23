Gavaskar blasts India’s overconfidence after T20 World Cup 2026 loss to SA, backs THIS star’s return

Sunil Gavaskar criticizes India's overconfidence after T20 World Cup 2026 loss to South Africa and calls for Axar Patel's return to the XI.

Former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes India paid the price for overconfidence and refusing to adapt to the conditions after their heavy 76-run loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener.

India’s 12-match unbeaten run in the tournament ended badly on a slow pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium, where they were bowled out for just 111 chasing 188.

“Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters,” Gavaskar said on JioStar.

“The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India and it was a well-deserved win for them.“

South Africa showed how to play on slow pitch

After early trouble, David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) added 97 runs for the fourth wicket to rescue South Africa and take them to 187/7.

Gavaskar said India should have followed the same patient and smart approach.

“India did not take notes from South Africa’s innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery hoping for a boundary. That is not how you play T20 cricket.”

“You have to learn from the opposition. If they have scored well on a tricky surface like this, you have to get rid of your ego, observe and adjust.“

Top order collapse in powerplay

India lost their top three, Ishan Kishan (0), Abhishek Sharma (15), and Tilak Varma (1), inside the powerplay to slip to 26/3.

Gavaskar was especially disappointed with Tilak Varmaâ€™s approach.

“Tilak Varma has been a very street-smart batter. But I was disappointed with his approach in this game. Ishan Kishan lost his wicket in the first over. The required rate was around 9.5 runs per over, not 15.

“So, Tilak could have given himself more time. At the other end, Abhishek Sharma had back-to-back ducks. So, the responsibility was on Tilak to stick around, build a partnership, and get past the first six overs, but he failed to do that.“

“You don’t always need to score 70 runs in the Powerplay. Even 55-60 runs would have been a good platform. But the reckless approach of the Indian batters led to their downfall in Ahmedabad.”

Gavaskar wants Axar Patel back in XI

India’s next Super 8 match is against Zimbabwe. Gavaskar suggested bringing back Axar Patel, who missed the last two games while Washington Sundar played.

“I would look at bringing Axar Patel back into the playing XI, keeping in mind the lack of too many left-handed batters in Zimbabwe’s line-up. You could possibly bring him in place of Arshdeep Singh.

“But Arshdeep bowled so well against South Africa and you wouldn’t want to change somebody who looked in such good rhythm. So, maybe they might not make a change and go with the same team.”

“But I feel Washington Sundar will be the one to miss out. He is not being used properly. Against South Africa, he bowled just two overs and did nothing with the bat.

“Against Netherlands, he bowled four overs but took no wickets. I think the time has run out for Washington Sundar. Axar Patel will surely replace him.”

Team India now needs to win their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

