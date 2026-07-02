Sunil Gavaskar breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub, WARNS India over debut delay

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait a little longer for his much-anticipated India debut after the teenage batting sensation was once again left out of the playing XI for the opening T20I against England. While many expected the 15-year-old to finally get his opportunity after his remarkable domestic season, the team management decided to continue with their experienced opening combination.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the youngster’s delayed debut could make things more challenging whenever he finally gets his chance, but feels his age and fearless mindset will help him deal with the expectations.

Sooryavanshi misses out again

India announced their playing XI for the first T20I against England without including Sooryavanshi, despite growing calls for the left-hander to be given an opportunity.

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The teenager had earned his place in the squad following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, where he scored 776 runs in just 16 innings and finished as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

He was also part of the Ireland tour but did not feature in either match as India suffered a 2-0 series defeat.

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Gavaskar believes debut delay could add pressure

Speaking during the match broadcast, Gavaskar admitted that waiting longer for a debut could increase the expectations surrounding the youngster.

“It will put him under more pressure whenever he gets an opportunity. But at 15 years of age, you don’t think too much about pressure. He knows that if he gets the opportunity in the second or third game, he will have to deliver almost immediately. That’s there. But he is happy to be around. This Indian team is full of lovely, tremendous players, and it is just fantastic for him to be learning from them,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.

The batting legend added that simply being part of the Indian dressing room at such a young age is a valuable learning experience for the Bihar youngster.

Historic records waiting for Sooryavanshi

Whenever Sooryavanshi makes his international debut, he will create history.

At 15 years and 96 days, he will become the youngest player to feature in a top-level men’s T20 international, breaking the current record held by Ireland’s Joshua Little, who debuted at 16 years and 309 days.

The left-hander would also become the youngest player to represent India’s senior men’s team, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days before making his ODI debut just over a month later.

The overall record for the youngest player in men’s international cricket is still held by Pakistan’s Hasan Raza, who made his Test debut at just 14 years and 227 days.

India recover after early collapse

While Sooryavanshi watched from the sidelines, India’s top order struggled early in the opening T20I against England.

The visitors slipped to 6/2 before captain Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma rebuilt the innings with an impressive partnership. Abhishek continued his outstanding form with a quickfire 59, while Iyer anchored the innings with a well-made 68.

Shivam Dube added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off just 21 deliveries, helping India post 189/7 in their 20 overs.

England pacer Saqib Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/33.