Former Indian skipper calls Varun Chakravarthy a ‘Magician with the ball’ after India’s win over New Zealand in 1st T20Is

Sunil Gavaskar describes Varun Chakravarthy as a “magician with the ball” after his impressive performance in India’s 48-run victory over New Zealand in the 1st T20I. India leads the series 1-0.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy continues to bamboozle batters with his tricky variations, earning praise from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The mystery spinner played a key role in India’s victory over New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Gavaskar praises Chakravarthy’s composure and skill

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gavaskar said: “Varun looked a little rusty, but that’s understandable. He picked up two wickets and the economy rate, when the batters are going hell-bent for leather, was pretty decent as well. The important thing is that his body language was good.”

“Often, you know, his body language, sometimes when he’s taken for a few runs, can be a little bit down. That didn’t happen. He (Varun) was walking back to the mark, upright, wasn’t looking fazed by the fact that he’d been hit for a couple of sixes, and that’s always a very good sign. He’s a magician, make no mistake. He bowls brilliantly,” he added.

“So yes, in this format or even in the 50-over format, which will be expensive, he just has to believe, ‘Yes, next over I’m going to get my two wickets,’ and that’s what he does,” he concluded.

India’s batting powers win in 1st T20

India posted a massive 238/7 in 20 overs, thanks to a blistering 84 off 35 balls by Abhishek Sharma and a quickfire 44 not out off 20 balls by Rinku Singh. Their partnership set a strong platform for India’s bowlers.

Bowling performance keeps New Zealand in check

Chakravarthy, along with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, provided key breakthroughs to restrict New Zealand to 190/7 in their 20 overs, helping India secure a 48-run win in the opening T20I.

Gavaskar hails India’s performance

Gavaskar called India’s performance ‘very heartening’ and praised the team for starting the T20 series on a positive note.

“You win the first game, that’s a ticked box for sure. Yes, within that ticked box, there will be other small boxes to be ticked off, but you know it’s always good to start the new year, a new campaign, with a win before the World Cup.”

“I think it’s always good to start with a win, so no complaints whatsoever. I think India did brilliantly to get to 238 and then they bowled really well. Yes, the odd catch went down, but all around the performance was very, very heartening,” he added.

Next T20I in Raipur

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played in Raipur on Friday, where India will look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup.

